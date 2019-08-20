Quartz aims to bring our quality journalism to you in the forms that are most convenient and familiar to you, including charts, emails, and chats.

Starting today, we’re expanding our journalism into another format you know very well: PowerPoint slides.

Linked below you’ll find a presentation our newsroom has created for you on the jobs of the future. It’s the first of an ongoing series of presentations that Quartz journalists are creating on some of the most important topics of our day. The presentations are rooted in the coverage and expertise of Quartz’s global newsroom, but designed to take advantage of the presentation form, and bring new information and reporting.