America’s nuclear-weapons policy is worse than you think, says Nukemap creator Alex Wellerstein. He argues that the Cold War-era arms we once feared were never really dismantled—they’ve just been adapted to the new geopolitical situation instead.

Wellerstein joined Quartz members for a conference call on Aug. 20 to discuss his recent article on the state of US nuclear policy. You can watch the full video above, or for the highlights, keep reading.

So… what’s the issue?