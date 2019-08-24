Skip to navigationSkip to content
Presentation: Everything you need to know about Facebook’s Libra

Member exclusive by Dasia Moore

Facebook made headlines when it announced in June its plan for Libra, a new cryptocurrency that could make it cheaper and easier to transmit money across borders, as well as to pay for things on the internet.

Quartz’s newsroom has prepared a presentation to help you make sense of Libra and assess the likelihood it will impact things you might care about, including your own business.

You can view the everything you need to know about Facebook’s Libra presentation below. You can also download a PDF version version here. Download the PowerPoint file here.

