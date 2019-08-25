Hong Kong has been transformed for months by the enormous, constantly evolving pro-democracy protests.

One of the largest was said to have included nearly 2 million people, an astounding figure in a region of 8 million. Demonstrators have swarmed Hong Kong’s streets, public transit, and shopping malls, as well as its international airport.

The protests have also been answered with violence from police and organized-crime thugs.

This weekend marks the 12th consecutive one in which protests have sprung up, starting with a massive human chain that snaked through Hong Kong on Friday evening and continuing with attacks on “smart” lampposts that some demonstrators see as surveillance tools.

Here are images that showcase the enormous size of the movement, its longevity, and how, in emulating the power of water, the protestors have found strength in flowing movement and unpredictability.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images A student wears protective equipment with his school uniform during a student rally on Aug. 22.

Reuters/Tyrone Siu Anti-extradition bill protesters march on July 1, the anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from the UK to China.

Dale De La Ray/AFP/Getty Images The annual pro-democracy rally in Hong Kong on July 1.

Reuters/Thomas Peter Anti-extradition bill protesters shout slogans as they march to West Kowloon Express Rail Link Station in Hong Kong on July 7.

Reuters/Tyrone Siu Riot police use pepper spray to disperse pro-democracy activists inside a Hong Kong mall on July 14.

Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images Protesters point laser beams at the Hong Kong Space Museum after a student leader was arrested for possession of a pointer on Aug. 7.

A mass demonstration at Hong Kong International Airport on Aug. 12. after a woman was shot in the eye by a police bean-bag round.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images Anti-government protesters on the march after leaving a rally in Victoria Park on Aug. 18.

Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach Protesters form a human chain during a rally in Hong Kong’s central district on Aug. 23.

REUTERS/Thomas Peter Protesters rally at the departure hall of Hong Kong airport on Aug. 12.

Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images Protesters march against the controversial extradition bill in the Causeway Bay area on Aug. 18.

Reuters/Thomas Peter Anti-extradition bill protesters wear embellished eyepatches, in reference to a demonstrator injured in clashes with police.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images Lawyers and legal professionals gather outside of Justice Place after a silent march during a protest on Aug. 7.

REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan Protesters light up their phones and cover their right eyes as they form a human chain along Tsim Sha Tsui and Hung Hom Promenade on Aug. 23.

Reuters/Thomas Peterw Police clash with anti-government protesters at the airport in Hong Kong on Aug 13.

Laurel Chor/Getty Images Riot police form a line during a demonstration in the area of Sai Wan on July 28.

Reuters/Thomas Peter Police fire tear gas at protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong on Aug. 14.

Anthony WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images Pro-democracy protesters throw back tear gas fired by the police during a demonstration in the Sham Shui Po district in Hong Kong on Aug. 11.

Reuters/Tyrone Siu A protester covers her eyes with gauze during a mass demonstration on Aug 12.

Reuters/Tyrone Siu Protesters stop the door of a subway from closing to allow others to board after a clash with police at a shopping mall on July 14.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images Protesters hold a banner after they broke into the parliament chamber of the government headquarters on July 1.

HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images Demonstrators hold up banners during a rally on July 5.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images Demonstrators march in the Tseung Kwan O district on Aug. 4

Reuters/Thomas Peter A child is part of a rally to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong on Aug. 18.

Reuters/Tyrone Siu Memos and posters on the “Lennon Walls” at Tai Po in Hong Kong on Aug. 9.

Reuters/Tyrone Siu Time-lapse photo shows protesters using the flashlights from their phones as they march on July 1