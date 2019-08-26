Bursts of violence marked an uptick in tensions between protesters and riot police in Hong Kong during the twelfth consecutive weekend of pro-democracy demonstrations.

Police brandished handguns and fired water cannons into crowds in response to protesters throwing petrol bombs. While the protests have been predominantly peaceful, tear gas has been frequently used by police to disperse crowds, and there have been several episodes of violence against demonstrators in the past few months.

A warning shot fired yesterday by a Hong Kong police officer was the first since the protests began. The Hong Kong city government is urging peace, as increased violence would “push Hong Kong to the verge of a very dangerous situation,” officials said.

The increased violence is occurring amid a larger Chinese military presence outside of Hong Kong. Chinese state media also issued an ominous warning on the government’s “authority, but also its responsibility to intervene when riots take place in Hong Kong.”

Chris McGrath/Getty Images Protesters clash with police in Kwun Tong on Aug. 24.

Reuters/Tyrone Siu A protester uses a tennis racket to hit a tear gas canister on Aug. 24.

Reuters/Thomas Peter Riot police shoot a tear gas canister as demonstrators take cover behind barricades in Tsuen Wan on Aug. 25.

AP Photo/Kin Cheung Demonstrators aim laser pointers toward police lines during a protest in Hong Kong on Aug. 25.

Reuters/Tyrone Siu A protester throws a Molotov cocktail as protesters clash with riot police on Aug. 25 at Tsuen Wan.

Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach Riot police use a water cannon on demonstrators in Tsuen Wan on Aug. 25.

AP Photo/Kin Cheung Police clash with demonstrators in Hong Kong on Aug. 25.

Reuters/Tyrone Siu Police clash with protesters after a demonstration on Aug. 25.

Reuters/Tyrone Siu Officers point their guns towards protesters after a clash on Aug. 25.

LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images Police officers point their guns at protesters in Tseun Wan on Aug. 25.