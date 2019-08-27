Skip to navigationSkip to content
CONFERENCE CALL

Watch: Our video conference call about the global spread of opioid pain killers

Member exclusive by Annabelle Timsit & Kevin J. Delaney
Become a member to watch this video

In this Quartz membership conference call, reporter Annabelle Timsit and editor-in-chief Kevin Delaney discuss the Quartz documentary How to Sell Drugs (Legally), about the global spread of marketing practices that addicted millions of Americans to pain killers. Among other subjects, they discussed:

  • How European doctors were misled by pharmaceutical companies
  • Whether there is a conflict between corporate profits and the best interests of the public
  • Annabelle’s experience reporting the story, including using a hidden camera at a pain conference in France
  • The Oklahoma court verdict against Johnson & Johnson

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Exclusive videos that show you how the world is changing faster than ever before

Deeper access to our journalists and the Quartz community

Our extensive archive of guides on the forces that are shaping our future

Start free trial
Log in