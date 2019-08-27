Watch: Our video conference call about the global spread of opioid pain killers

In this Quartz membership conference call, reporter Annabelle Timsit and editor-in-chief Kevin Delaney discuss the Quartz documentary How to Sell Drugs (Legally), about the global spread of marketing practices that addicted millions of Americans to pain killers. Among other subjects, they discussed:
- How European doctors were misled by pharmaceutical companies
- Whether there is a conflict between corporate profits and the best interests of the public
- Annabelle’s experience reporting the story, including using a hidden camera at a pain conference in France
- The Oklahoma court verdict against Johnson & Johnson