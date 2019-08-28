Watch: Our video conference call about the protests in Hong Kong

In this Quartz membership conference call, reporter Mary Hui and editor Tripti Lahiri discuss the continuing unrest in Hong Kong and what it means for the city’s future. Among other subjects, they discussed:
- Key moments in the protest, including the shutdown of Hong Kong’s airport
- The pressure Hong Kong’s flagship airline Cathay Pacific is facing from Beijing
- Why anger at the Hong Kong police runs so deep
- The protester’s continued demands, even after the extradition bill that first brought them out has been suspended