Apple’s next iPhone event will be held on Sept. 10

Apple will be hosting its annual September hardware product launch event on Sept. 10 at its Cupertino, California headquarters.

Invites, bearing the tagline “By innovation only” and a rainbow-colored Apple logo, reminiscent of the company’s original logo, were sent to reporters today (Aug. 29).

The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s campus at 10am US Pacific time (1pm US Eastern time, 6pm UK time, 1am the next day Hong Kong time).

Apple is expected, as it has done for years, to unveil the next generation of the iPhone at the event. The new device is expected to have an upgraded camera and processor system, but remain aesthetically similar to the iPhone X and XS. The company will also likely show off new Apple Watches, rumored to be made out of ceramic and titanium, as well as potentially some updates to its iPad and MacBook lines.