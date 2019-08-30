A dramatic uptick in fires engulfing Brazil’s Amazon rainforest—many likely set intentionally by cattle ranchers and loggers—has troubled the world. An essential part of the planet’s ability to regulate greenhouse gases, the Amazon fires have burned at an alarming rate. The total number—more than 70,000—is up 85% from the last year.

Satellite imagery has given a sense of the scale and location of the flames. Aerial images, which may only show a sliver of the amount of forest lost, showcase the stark contrast of what used to stand there, and what the essential rainforest is being replaced with.

CARLOS FABAL/AFP/Getty Images Burnt areas of the Amazon rainforest, near Porto Velho, Rondonia state on Aug. 24.

Reuters/Ricardo Moraes A burning tract of Amazon jungle as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho on Aug. 29.

Reuters/Ricardo Moraes Burning jungle near Porto Velho on Aug. 29.

Reuters/Ricardo Moraes More than 70,000 fires have been seen this year.

Reuters/Ricardo Moraes A tree spared in a fire is seen in Porto Velho on Aug 29.

Reuters/Ricardo Moraes A plot of Amazon jungle cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho.

Reuters/Ricardo Moraes An closer view of a burned tract near Porto Velho.

Reuters/Bruno Kelly A truck passes through deforested land in Boca do Acre on Aug. 24.

Reuters/Ueslei Marcelino Cleared land in Porto Velho.

Victor Moriyama/Getty Images Roads are visible in an area of forest cleared by fire near near Porto Velho, Brazil.

Victor Moriyama/Getty Images A section of the rainforest in the Candeias do Jamari region near Porto Velho.