Civil rights activist Viola Desmond on Canada's $10 bill
Bank of Canada
Civil rights activist Viola Desmond on Canada’s award-winning $10 bill

There are only 59 named women on the most common banknotes

By Amanda Shendruk

There are only 59 named women on the world’s most valuable banknotes.

A Quartz analysis of paper currency reveals that 64% of banknotes—405 bills—had at least one image of a person, including statues. On those, 81 illustrated at least one woman.

Many of the depicted women, however, are anonymous figures, like a farmer picking cotton in Angola, a scientist in Canada, and a series of dancers in Indonesia. Some are personifications of national identity like Lady Hibernia who represents Northern Ireland on currency issued by the Bank of Ireland.

Without these anonymous and mythological depictions, only 52 bills remain, representing 59 portrayals of women. Only 12% of banknotes that depict a person have a named woman, whereas 84% of banknotes that depict a person have a named man.

We looked at 622 bank notes from the 75 largest economies, accounting for 96.5% of the world’s GDP. Nearly 40% did not include any people. For example, the current Euro design depicts generic European architecture. Data were gathered from national and central banks. The prevalence of certain bill designs in circulation varies widely; however, we treated all circulating bills listed by a bank the same.

The women who feature on banknotes vary by career. There’s a guerrilla military leader, a shipowner, and a former president. But the most common occupation by far is a poet or author. Sixteen bills have a female writer on them, including Astrid Lindgren in Sweden, the author of Pippi Longstocking, and Jane Austin in the UK. And of course, Queen Elizabeth II has an outsized influence on the statistics. She graces 8 different bills across four countries in the analysis.

A small handful of countries stand out when it comes to female representation on currency. Australia is the only nation that has women on every one of their currently issued banknotes. Scandinavian countries fare well, too. Sixty percent of Denmark’s banknotes depict a woman, as do 50% of Sweden’s.

NameWho are they?Country
Juana Azurduy de PadillaMilitary leader during Bolivian war of independenceArgentina
María Eva Duarte de PeronFirst lady and actressArgentina
Mary GilmoreWriter and journalistAustralia
Nellie MelbaOpera singerAustralia
Edith CowanFirst woman to serve as a member of Australian parliamentAustralia
Mary ReibeyMerchant, shipowner, and traderAustralia
Queen Elizabeth IIMonarchAustralia, Canada, New Zealand, United Kingdom
Viola DesmondCivil rights activistCanada
The Famous FiveFought to have women considered persons under the lawCanada
Gabriela MistralFirst Latin American author to receive a Nobel Prize in LiteratureChile
Debora ArangoArtistColombia
Virginia GutierrezAnthropologistColombia
Bozena NemcovaAuthorCzech Republic
Emmy DestinnOpera SingerCzech Republic
Anna AncherArtistDenmark
Johanne Luise HeibergActressDenmark
Karen BlixenAuthorDenmark
Mirabal sistersThree sisters who opposed the Trujillo dictatorshipDominican Republic
Salome Urena de HenriquezPoet and the founder of women’s higher education in the countryDominican Republic
Tjoet Nja MeuthiaNational hero who fought against the DutchIndonesia
Leah GoldbergAuthorIsrael
Rachel BluwsteinPoetIsrael
Ichiyo HiguchiAuthorJapan
Shin SaimdangArtist and writerKorea
Frida KhaloArtistMexico
Juana Ines de la CruzNun, scholar, and poetMexico
Kate SheppardProminent member of suffragette movementNew Zealand
Ladi KwaliPotterNigeria
Saint Rose of LimaSaintPeru
Corazon AquinoFirst woman to be president of the PhilippinesPhilippines
Josefa Llanes EscodaFounder of the Girl Scouts in the PhilippinesPhilippines
Nan ShepherdWriter and poetScotland
Mary SomervilleScience writer and polymathScotland
Elsie InglisDoctor and suffragistScotland
Astrid LindgrenAuthor of Pippi LongstockingSweden
Birgit NilssonOpera SingerSweden
Greta GarboActressSweden
Sophie Taeuber-ArpArtistSwitzerland
Fatma Aliye TopuzAuthor and women’s rights activistTurkey
Lesia UkrainkaAuthorUkraine
Jane AustinAuthorUnited Kingdom
Josefa CamejoVenezuelan-independence fighterVenezuela