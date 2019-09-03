Photos: The aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian pummeled the Bahamas over the first couple of days in September as a Category 5 storm, at one point grinding to a halt over the islands while its winds whipped around at 145 miles per hour (233 kph). So far, the storm has caused five reported deaths, and the US Coast Guard is sending more than 20 ships to the Bahamas to aid in recovery efforts, NBC News reports.
Dorian, now a Category 2, is currently inching along at 2 mph (3.2 kph) towards the Florida coast, but it’s unlikely to make landfall. Even without a direct hit, a storm surge predicted to reach nearly 7 feet could still do extensive damage up the eastern US coastline. The view from the International Space Station gives a sense of the scale and ferocity of the storm.