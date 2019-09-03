Photos: The aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian pummeled the Bahamas over the first couple of days in September as a Category 5 storm, at one point grinding to a halt over the islands while its winds whipped around at 145 miles per hour (233 kph). So far, the storm has caused five reported deaths, and the US Coast Guard is sending more than 20 ships to the Bahamas to aid in recovery efforts, NBC News reports.

Dorian, now a Category 2, is currently inching along at 2 mph (3.2 kph) towards the Florida coast, but it’s unlikely to make landfall. Even without a direct hit, a storm surge predicted to reach nearly 7 feet could still do extensive damage up the eastern US coastline. The view from the International Space Station gives a sense of the scale and ferocity of the storm.

Images are beginning to emerge from the storm’s aftermath, showing the scale of flooding and damage in the Bahamas.

US Coast Guard via AP Flooding on the runway of the Marsh Harbour Airport in the Bahamas, seen on Sept. 2.

Mark Hall/Christopher Hall via Reuters Sea conditions are seen in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas on Sept. 1.

Ramond A King via Reuters Uprooted trees, fallen power lines, and debris scatter on a road as Hurricane Dorian sweeps through Marsh Harbour on Sept. 1.

Lou Carroll via Reuters Strong winds batter Oceanhill Boulevard in Freeport, Grand Bahama Island on Sept. 2.

Reuters/John Marc Nutt Houses line a flooded street after the effects of Hurricane Dorian arrived in Nassau, Bahamas on Sept. 2.

Reuters/John Marc Nutt A palm tree bends in the wind next to a flooded street in Nassau on Sept. 2.

Reuters/John Marc Nutt A woman walks in a flooded street in Nassau on Sept. 2.

Reuters/John Marc Nutt A car drives through a flooded street in Nassau.