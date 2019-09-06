The legal cannabis industry has arrived, and it’s a fast-developing area of the economy. A global movement to legalize medical cannabis and increasing legalization of recreational use has allowed cannabis producers to go mainstream—and stake out positions in a market that analysts predict could be worth $17 billion globally already this year.
Quartz’s newest presentation is your guide to this booming industry and three trends shaping its future:
- Cannabis is going mainstream.
- Cannabis is going corporate.
- Cannabis is going culinary.