The hated extradition bill will finally be gone but Hong Kong’s protests will keep going

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam announced on television she will completely withdraw a hated extradition bill, after months of large-scale protests in opposition to the legislation, which would have allowed the city to send suspects to mainland China for trial.

The complete withdrawal of the bill has been one of protesters’ five core demands, but is unlikely to pacify the bulk of protesters. Their four other demands—including the most pressing one of establishing an independent investigation into alleged police misconduct, and the most ambitious one of allowing free elections for Hong Kong’s leaders—remain unmet. In recent weeks, police have drastically stepped up their use of force, including beating citizens indiscriminately in a subway station, and firing tear gas and rubber bullets in an indoor space, against regulations.

On online forums and in Telegram chat groups, the overwhelming sentiment was skepticism, and the feeling that the move was too long overdue. Activist Joshua Wong, who was arrested last week on charges of inciting others to participate in an unlawful assembly, wrote on Twitter that Lam’s concession was “too little and too late,” that accepting it would be unforgivable, and warned protesters against an imminent “full-scale clampdown.”

Prominent democracy activist and legal scholar Benny Tai, who was sentenced to 16 months in prison for his role in the 2014 Umbrella Movement but was released on bail pending an appeal last month, wrote on Facebook (link in Chinese) that withdrawing the bill is “definitely not enough.” Only gaining full universal suffrage will ensure that “other evil laws do not have to be withdrawn” in the future, he wrote.

The sudden move by Lam may even draw still larger crowds onto the streets, as previous seemingly mistimed moves have done. On June 15, Lam suspended the bill indefinitely after chaotic clashes rocked an area of downtown Hong Kong. Fearing that the government could still bring back the bill, and angry over scenes of police beating unresisting protesters, two million people took to the streets to demand its full withdrawal and an inquiry into police actions. For weeks, Lam has refused on both counts, only saying that “the bill is dead” but stopping short of officially withdrawing it. Protests have continued unabated weekend after weekend, including a particularly chaotic clash in a shopping mall.

The withdrawal announcement comes on the heels of two Reuters reports that appear to show Lam seeking to make more concessions to protesters, but being held back by Beijing. According to a report, Lam had previously suggested to Beijing that the bill be completely withdrawn, but the central government had vetoed this proposal. And in a leaked audio recording published by Reuters this week, Lam said she had caused “unforgivable havoc” in the city, that “political room for maneuvering is very, very, very limited,” and that she would quit—if only she had a choice. Lam did not refute the veracity of the recording, but denied it was an intentional leak from her administration and insisted she never tendered her resignation to Beijing.