As Hurricane Dorian slowly drifted away from the Bahamas yesterday (Sept. 3) emergency responders got a view of the scale of destruction to the islands. So far, there have been seven reported fatalities, but officials believe that number will rise.

AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa Volunteers walk through a flooded road as they work to rescue families near the Causarina bridge in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas on Sept. 3.

“It’s total devastation. It’s decimated. Apocalyptic,” aid worker Lia Head-Rigby told the AP. The New York Times reported that 60% of Grand Bahama island was flooded. The Red Cross is reporting that around13,000 homes have sustained severe damage or have been completely destroyed.

Images captured during flyovers capture the damage brought by Dorian, which arrived as a Category-5 storm.

Terran Knowles/Our News Bahamas/via REUTERS The flooded Marsh Harbour Airport on the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, on Sept. 3.

Terran Knowles/Our News Bahamas via Reuteres A heavily damaged neighborhood on the Abaco Islands.

Terran Knowles/Our News Bahamas via Reuters Boats strewn about an Abaco marina.

Terran Knowles/Our News Bahamas via Reuters Damaged buildings on the Abaco Islands.

Michelle Cove/Trans Island Airways via Reuters A devastated neighborhood, where homes were severely damaged.

Michelle Cove/Trans Island Airways via Reuters Flood and wind damage as seen from above the Abaco Islands.

Michelle Cove/Trans Island Airways via Reuters A destroyed dockside area on the Abaco Islands.

Terran Knowles/Our News Bahamas/via REUTERS Debris covers this area on the Abaco Islands

Terran Knowles/Our News Bahamas/via REUTERS Homes that were exposed to the full force of Dorian on the Abaco Islands.

Michelle Cove/Trans Island Airways via Reuters Some islands are estimated to have been 60% flooded.