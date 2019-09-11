Skip to navigationSkip to content

Because China // s02 e01

How Chinese tourists are reshaping the global travel economy

Member exclusive by Isabelle Niu in Tokyo, Japan

This story is part of an ongoing Quartz series on how China is reshaping our world.

In less than two decades, China has become the world’s most important source of international visitors. Last year, Chinese tourists spent a whopping $270 billion on globetrotting, nearly twice as much as American tourists. 

It’s easy to forget that Chinese tourism is a relatively recent phenomenon. Traveling overseas for leisure didn’t become legal in China until the 90s. In 2001, Chinese tourists only made 12 million trips abroad. In 2018, that number was 150 million

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Exclusive videos that show you how the world is changing faster than ever before

Deeper access to our journalists and the Quartz community

Our extensive archive of guides on the forces that are shaping our future

Start free trial
Log in