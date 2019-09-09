Photos from the immediate aftermath show a tangled, chaotic scene of toppled scaffolding and power infrastructure in Faxai’s wake. At night, wide swaths of the region plunged into darkness. Utilities officials say that more than 700,000 people are without power.
The storm also affected the region’s transit networks, as Faxai grounded portions of Japan’s vast and efficient train network to a halt, resulting in long lines and packed stations.
Among those reported dead include an 87-year-old man who was hit by a falling tree in Chiba prefecture, according to the Japan Times.