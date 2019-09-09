Severe winds lashed eastern Japan yesterday (Sept. 9), killing at least three people, according to local media. Typhoon Faxai’s gusts, measuring 128 mph (207 kph), set records in some areas, including the city of Chiba, east of Tokyo.

Photos from the immediate aftermath show a tangled, chaotic scene of toppled scaffolding and power infrastructure in Faxai’s wake. At night, wide swaths of the region plunged into darkness. Utilities officials say that more than 700,000 people are without power.

The storm also affected the region’s transit networks, as Faxai grounded portions of Japan’s vast and efficient train network to a halt, resulting in long lines and packed stations.

Among those reported dead include an 87-year-old man who was hit by a falling tree in Chiba prefecture, according to the Japan Times.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images A woman holds her umbrella as wind is grows in Tokyo on Sept. 8, 2019.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images A man with an umbrella crosses a street early morning under the rain as a typhoon hits Tokyo on Sept. 9, 2019.

JIJI PRESS/AFP/Getty Images Scaffoldings, hit by typhoon Faxai, at a parking lot at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Sept. 9.

JIJI PRESS/AFP/Getty Images Workers remove a fallen signboard hit by typhoon Faxai in Kamakura, Kanagawa prefecture on Sept. 9.

JIJI PRESS/AFP/Getty Images An aerial image shows houses damaged by the toppled perimeter netting of a golf driving range which fell due to winds caused by Typhoon Faxai in Ichihara, Chiba prefecture on Sept. 9, 2019.

Kyodo via Reuters Passengers are stranded after railways and subway operators suspended their services due to Typhoon Faxai, at Narita airport on Sept. 9.

AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama Commuters wait outside a station as train services are suspended due to typhoon in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on Sept. 9.

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong A station attendant tells commuters to slow down as they walk upstairs shortly after some train platforms re-opened following delays, Sept. 9.

REUTERS/Issei Kato Cars drive past during a blackout caused by Typhoon Faxai in Kisarazu, Chiba prefecture Sept. 9.