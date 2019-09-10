How to watch Apple’s September 10 iPhone event

Apple is hosting its annual product launch event today (Sept. 10) at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. We’re expecting to see new iPhones, a new Apple Watch, possibly new AirPods, and even a new MacBook Pro laptop, along with some other surprises.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10am US Pacific time and 1pm US Eastern time, which is 6pm in London and 1am in Hong Kong.

For the first time ever, Apple will host a live video of the event on YouTube, meaning you can watch it right here, on whatever browser or device you prefer:

But if for some reason you still want to watch it on Apple’s site: