How do you organize the short- and long-term tasks you want to complete? And how do you organize information, like meeting notes and information from the web?

Most of us have hybrid, inefficient approaches to these two questions, often involving perpetually out-of-date lists, notebooks we never consult after we’ve filled them, and apps that we fall out of the habit of using.

There is a better way to be more productive personally and professionally. Quartz’s latest presentation walks you through the strategies that will make you more efficient and give your productivity routine purpose—whether you use a supercharged app or a simple notebook.