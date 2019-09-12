Skip to navigationSkip to content
A map of US states color-coded for ethics agencies' transparencies
Coalition for Integrity
US states ranked by ethics agencies’ transparency.
ETHICALLY CHALLENGED

Which US state is least-equipped to fight corruption? Look away, Arizona and Wyoming

By Max de Haldevang

There are “tremendous shortcomings” in the ethics enforcement regimes of US states, according to the author of a new report by the Coalition for Integrity, an anti-corruption nonprofit.

The report analyzed the departments charged with monitoring ethics violations by government representatives in all 50 states and Washington, DC. It ranks those agencies for transparency, and breaks down enforcement actions taken by them. It found that five states had no ethics agencies at all, three had agencies with limited or no power, and two states’ agencies didn’t publish anything about their activities or respond to the researchers’ requests for information.

“You’re making me laugh when asking what I think about the state of US ethics enforcement—I think it’s extremely poor,” said Shruti Shah, CEO of the Coalition for Integrity (formerly known as Transparency USA).

StateFinding
ArizonaNo ethics agency
IdahoNo ethics agency
North DakotaNo ethics agency
New MexicoNo ethics agency
WyomingNo ethics agency
UtahAgency has limited or no power
VermontAgency has limited or no power
VirginiaAgency has limited or no power
MississippiAgency provided no information to researchers
North CarolinaAgency provided no information to researchers

Even in states with top transparency levels, like Minnesota, the actual punishments can be meaningless. The North Star state’s agency can only issue fines of $5 per day, with a maximum of $100, for officials who fail to file financial disclosures. The report named the Washington State Executive Ethics Board and Massachusetts and West Virginia’s ethics commissions as examples of best practices in ethics enforcement. They boast good transparency scores and can mete out cease-and-desist orders and fines of up to $5,000 or $10,000.

Meaningful enforcement is “key to the deterrence of future unethical behavior,” said Shah, arguing that when companies are charged under laws like the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, others begin to fall in line. Shah said that it’s not enough to rely on state or federal law enforcement to punish public corruption and ethics violations, since those authorities can have “different priorities and different resources so this wouldn’t be at the top of the agenda.”

Last year, the Coalition for Integrity ranked states’ anti-corruption laws and found that only 16 got a passing grade. North Dakota ranked last, with Wyoming not far behind; both are among the five states that don’t even have an ethics agency.

Read the full results below, with more details here:

RankingStateFinal State Score
1Colorado100
1Florida100
1Minnesota100
1Rhode Island100
5Massachusetts94
5West Virginia94
7California93
8Delaware83
8Kansas83
8Nevada83
8Texas83
12Kentucky69
13Alabama67
13Maryland67
13New York67
13Washington67
17Pennsylvania65
18Montana61
19South Dakota56
20Missouri54
21District of Columbia50
21Hawaii50
21Indiana50
24Oregon48
25Nebraska46
26Arkansas44
26Iowa44
26Louisiana44
29Connecticut42
30Georgia39
30Michigan39
32Alaska32
33Oklahoma28
34New Hampshire27
35Illinois23
36Maine22
36Ohio22
36Tennessee22
39New Jersey19
40Wisconsin17
41South Carolina4
42Mississippi
42North Carolina
UnrankedUtahAgency has limited or no power
UnrankedVermontAgency has limited or no power
UnrankedVirginiaAgency has limited or no power
UnrankedArizonaNo agency
UnrankedIdahoNo agency
UnrankedNorth DakotaNo agency
UnrankedNew MexicoNo agency
UnrankedWyomingNo agency