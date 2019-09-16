Skip to navigationSkip to content
UAW Strike
AP Photo/Bryan Woolston
Taking it to the streets.
ON A BRAKE

Photos: GM auto workers strike across the US

By Johnny Simon

Nearly 50,000 US auto workers walked off the job across the Midwest and South today in the first full strike against General Motors in 12 years.

Photos show United Automobile Workers union members demonstrating outside plants in states like Kentucky, Michigan, and Texas. Stalled contract negotiations with America’s largest carmaker spurred the work stoppage, which halted all production in the US and could go on to affect operations in Canada and Mexico.

Talks resumed after the strike began early this morning. UAW negotiators, whose contract with GM expired over the weekend, are looking to increase wages, which have been barely risen since 2010 and have actually fallen when adjusted for inflation.

 

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
UAW members picket  at the General Motors Flint Assembly Plant in Michigan.
Reuters/Rebecca Cook
Picketers outside the GM plant in Flint.
Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images
UAW Local 2250 members demonstrate outside the GM plant in Wentzville, Missouri.
AP Photo/Bryan Woolston
Striking workers outside the GM plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Kelly McKinnon, fellow workers and their supporters outside the GM facility in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.
AP Photo/Paul Sancya
The picket line outside the GM plantin Hamtramck, Michigan.
AP Photo/LM Otero
Gary Allison with other UAW members picketing outside the GM plant in Arlington, Texas.