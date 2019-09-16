Nearly 50,000 US auto workers walked off the job across the Midwest and South today in the first full strike against General Motors in 12 years.

Photos show United Automobile Workers union members demonstrating outside plants in states like Kentucky, Michigan, and Texas. Stalled contract negotiations with America’s largest carmaker spurred the work stoppage, which halted all production in the US and could go on to affect operations in Canada and Mexico.

Talks resumed after the strike began early this morning. UAW negotiators, whose contract with GM expired over the weekend, are looking to increase wages, which have been barely risen since 2010 and have actually fallen when adjusted for inflation.

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images UAW members picket at the General Motors Flint Assembly Plant in Michigan.

Reuters/Rebecca Cook Picketers outside the GM plant in Flint.

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images UAW Local 2250 members demonstrate outside the GM plant in Wentzville, Missouri.

AP Photo/Bryan Woolston Striking workers outside the GM plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke Kelly McKinnon, fellow workers and their supporters outside the GM facility in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya The picket line outside the GM plantin Hamtramck, Michigan.