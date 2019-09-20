The many faces and massive scale of the global climate strike

Young people and activists have been taking to the streets in cities around the world today to protest against inaction in the face of global climate change.

Today’s climate strike is a continuation of a movement popularized by Swedish teenager and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Greta Thunberg, who began a weekly protest in August 2018 in front of the Swedish parliament. This time she will be demonstrating and speaking in New York City, which she reached, famously, by traveling across the Atlantic via sailboat. In her time in the US, she has testified to Congress and will appear at the UN General Assembly, which kicks off next week.

While the Global Climate Strike protests are filling city streets (and at least one beach, on the Solomon Islands) with demonstrators of all ages, the movement is notable for its emphasis on the young people who will inherit the climate crises of the future. In demonstrations around the world, they are sending forth a serious message on the imminent danger of climate change, the importance of a rapid transition away from fossil fuels, as well as the need to pay attention to those people who will face the consequences of a shifting climate far worse than others.

Here is a glimpse of where people are protesting today:

Romania

Inquam Photos via Reuters Activists participate in a rally demanding action on climate change in Bucharest, Romania on Sept. 20.

Australia

Reuters/Cordelia Hsu People take part in a protest to call for action on climate change in Sydney, Australia on Sept. 20.

AAP Image/Darren England via Reuters Climate change protesters are seen crossing the Victoria Bridge in Brisbane.during the Global Strike 4 Climate rally in Brisbane, Australia on Sept. 20.

Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images A general view of protestors holding placards as they march on Sept. 20, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia.

India

Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri An activist takes part in a Global Climate Strike rally in Kolkata, India on Sept. 20.

Kenya

Reuters/Baz Ratner Environmental activists hold signs as they take part in the Global Climate Strike protest on Sept. 20 in Nairobi.

Bangladesh

Allison Joyce/Getty Images School students and protesters gather during a climate strike rally on Sept. 20, 2019 in Dhaka.

Thailand

Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun Environmental activists play dead as they participate in a Global Climate Strike near the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment office in Bangkok on Sept. 20.

Solomon Islands

350 PACIFIC/via REUTERS Students attend a climate change protest on Marovo Island, Solomon Islands, Sept. 20.

Poland

Jakub Wlodek/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS Young activists take part in an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Krakow, Poland, on Sept. 20.

Japan

Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images Participants hold signs and shout slogans during Global Climate Strike on Sept. 20, in Tokyo

Germany

Carsten Koall/Getty Images Participants in the Fridays For Future movement protest during a nationwide climate change action day in front of the Brandenburg Gate on Sept. 20 in Berlin, Germany.

Quartz/Zoe Schlanger Protesters in Karlsruhe, Germany, on Sept. 20.

Ukraine

Reuters/Gleb Garanich Ukrainian activists take part in a rally demanding actions on climate change in Kiev on Sept. 20, joining similar protests globally, three days ahead of the United Nations emergency climate summit.

United Kingdom

Reuters/Simon Dawson People attend a climate change demonstration in London.

Hannah McKay People attend a climate change demonstration in London.

Indonesia

Reuters/Ireme Barlian A girl holds a placard as she takes part in Global Climate Strike rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 20.

Pakistan

Reuters/Mohsin Raza People take part in the Global Climate Strike walk in Lahore, Pakistan.



This story will be updated throughout the day.