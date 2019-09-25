Skip to navigationSkip to content

Because China // s02 e02

The rise of China has created a new kind of Chinatown

Member exclusive by Nikhil Sonnad in Flushing, Queens

This story is part of an ongoing series on how China is reshaping our world.

Chinatowns aren’t what they used to be. A newer, more modern version of them is emerging across the English-speaking world. These new Chinese settlements have established themselves in New York, Sydney, LA, Melbourne, Vancouver, Toronto, and beyond.

Historically, old Chinatowns were urban and almost exclusively settled by low-skilled laborers. Settling in one those old Chinatowns was a necessity, not a choice. Racist host countries were happy to relegate immigrants to segregated ghettos, and sticking together offered safety in numbers.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Unlimited access to Quartz’s journalism—no paywalls, ever

Exclusive guides to the forces shaping the new global economy

Connections with our journalists and community of members

Start free trial
Log in