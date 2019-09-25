The rise of China has created a new kind of Chinatown

This story is part of an ongoing series on how China is reshaping our world.

Chinatowns aren’t what they used to be. A newer, more modern version of them is emerging across the English-speaking world. These new Chinese settlements have established themselves in New York, Sydney, LA, Melbourne, Vancouver, Toronto, and beyond.

Historically, old Chinatowns were urban and almost exclusively settled by low-skilled laborers. Settling in one those old Chinatowns was a necessity, not a choice. Racist host countries were happy to relegate immigrants to segregated ghettos, and sticking together offered safety in numbers.