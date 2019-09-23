5G explained: The reality behind the hype

This much is clear: 5G is here. What exactly that means is somewhat hazier. Does it mean you should hold off on upgrading your phone? Switch to a new carrier? Change your data plan?

Two decades of mobile phone companionship has taught us to relate to telecom-related news in exactly this manner: as consumers navigating the Information Age on a 6-by-3-inch screen and unlimited data. These firmly set codependencies have long defined our understanding of wireless connectivity. We need data and increasingly awesome phones to hail an Uber while toggling seamlessly between Succession and your friends’ Insta videos. Wireless carriers sell it to us. And right now, they are hard-selling all of us on 5G.

There will be essentially two major phases of 5G’s impact on daily existence.