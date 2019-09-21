Skip to navigationSkip to content
How big was the global climate strike? Here’s the best city-by-city estimate

By Akshat Rathi

On Sept. 20, the world likely saw its biggest single-day climate protest in history.

Organizers of the climate strikes estimate that some 4 million people turned up to 6,000 events held in more than 1,000 cities across 185 countries. Quartz attempted its own partial count of the protestors, relying on local sources, and was able to tally at least 1 million people in attendance.

Either figure would eclipse prior protests over climate change, including the People’s Climate March in 2014, which had an estimated 600,000 protestors and the school climate strikes in March this year, which had an estimated 1.4 million in attendance.

As my colleague Michael Coren describes the protests that occurred on Friday:

Organizers of the rallies said their goal is to secure a future for a generation that sees it slipping away. For millions, especially those in the path of extreme weather, global warming is quite literally a matter of life and death. For many others, it is also a matter of what kind of world they and their children will inherit.

Quartz has compiled information from multiple sources to create the most up-to-date crowd estimate. It’s worth noting that, while some of these estimates come from independent sources, most come from organizers themselves. Independent sources may provide different numbers for those rallies.

Below are the crowd sizes we found at climate strikes in 64 cities. You can find the source for each estimate in this spreadsheet.

CityCountryCrowd
New YorkUS300,000
BerlinGermany270,000
LondonUK100,000
MelbourneAustralia100,000
SydneyAustralia90,000
CologneGermany70,000
HamburgGermany70,000
MunichGermany40,000
Mexico CityMexico35,000
São PauloBrazil25,000
HobartAustralia22,000
EdinburghUK20,000
BrusselsBelgium15,000
CanberraAustralia15,000
BrisbaneAustralia12,000
StockholmSweden10,000
PerthAustralia10,000
BrightonUK10,000
BostonUS10,000
ParisFrance9,400
AdelaideAustralia8,000
San FranciscoUS8,000
Denver, COUS7,500
AmsterdamNetherland7,000
SeoulSouth Korea4,000
IstanbulTurkey3,500
IslamabadPakistan3,000
BelfastIreland3,000
BirminghamUK3,000
TokyoJapan2,800
SeattleUS2,500
Cape TownSouth Africa2,000
DelhiIndia2,000
Portland, MEUS2,000
Los AngelesUS2,000
SingaporeSingapore1,700
BogotaColombia1,000
KarachiPakistan500
Alice SpringsAustralia500
Syracuse, NYUS500
DakarSenegal200
TblisiGeorgia100
JakartaIndonesia100
Hong KongHong Kong100
BujumburaBurundi35
LagosNigeria30
Rio de JaneiroBrazil1,000s
BangkokThailand1,000s
AbujaNigeria100s
DhakaBangladesh100s
TownsvilleAustralia100s
LahorePakistan100s
BangaloreIndia100s
HyderabadIndia100s
JohannesburgSouth Africa100s
Dar es SalaamTanzania100s
ChennaiIndia10s
SantiagoChile10s
BaghdadIraq10s
AnkaraTurkey10s
YangonMyanmar10s
St PetersburgRussia10s
KolkataIndia10s
MumbaiIndia10s
