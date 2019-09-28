The tricky—and really expensive—business of building 5G

Simply put, 5G will make the ability to analyze colossal volumes of data cheaper and more accessible—at a scale of magnitude that turns what now sounds like a futuristic fantasy into a Main Street reality. It will also cost up to $1 trillion to build.

What will mobile wireless operators get in return for giving us this magical new reality of near-instant and ubiquitous information?

That, as it happens, is the biggest question looming over our 5G-ified future. Sure, the long-term chance to cash in is fairly clear. In addition to creating whole new markets for data services, 5G will also make it much cheaper for operators to provide those services.