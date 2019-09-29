Skip to navigationSkip to content
REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
There’s always the Napa Valley…
SOUR GRAPES

Airbus’ subsides could lead to pricier European champagne, olive oil, and cheese in the US

By Natasha Frost

US plane manufacturer Boeing and its European nemesis, Airbus, are in hot water after the World Trade Organization last week found that both received billions of dollars in illegal subsidies over the past 15 years, including cheap government loans and state tax credits.

Ordinarily, cases such as these might result in a settlement, a slapped wrist, or both parties agreeing to let this one slide. Instead, rather than letting bygones be bygones, or assuming some tit-for-tat, the US and the EU are both gearing up for full-blown tariff-based retaliation. The WTO is expected to make official the value of European goods the US can target, soon.

The EU won’t learn what level of payback it’s entitled to until early 2020, though it may seek to revive a 2006 settlement, which would give it the authority to hit $4 billion of US exports.

US president Donald Trump’s first pass at tariffs will set the tone for what are set to be punishing measures on both sides. The EU, for its part, says it urged the US to avoid escalating a tariff war and instead seek a wider deal on aircraft support. US officials told Reuters that it was no longer prepared to negotiate, after the EU gave more support to Airbus instead of fixing the problem.

For suppliers and shoppers, the big questions now are: what imports, and how much. In April, the US put together a $25 billion list of potential hits, encompassing everything from cockles to cashmere—a whistle-stop tour of some of Europe’s more desirable dairy products…

..beverages…

…and mollusks, crustaceans, and other edible invertebrates.

The US is expected to be awarded $7.5 billion in potential tariffs.

While no one is delighted about these prospective sanctions, Italian producers are especially displeased, the Financial Times reports (paywall). The cheap government loans that helped Airbus came from Britain, France, Germany, and Spain; still, as part of the EU trade area, Italy’s goods would be affected just the same.

Tariffs on pecorino cheese, for instance, are likely to be extremely controversial among Italy’s already beleaguered dairy farmers, who poured gallons of sheep milk onto roads on the island of Sardinia earlier this year rather than selling it at a price they said they could not justify.

It’s sour news for the country’s wine producers, too: The US is Italy’s primary wine market, with 23% of all exports heading stateside, to a total of $1.73 billion in 2018.

Here’s the full list of EU products the US has proposed to tax:

HSDescription
0303.57.00Swordfish steaks, other swordfish, excluding fillets, other meat portions, livers and roes.
0304.41.00Salmon fillets, fresh or chilled.
0304.42.00Trout, fillets, fresh or chilled.
0304.84.00Frozen swordfish fillets.
0306.14.20Crabmeat, frozen.
0306.14.40Crabs, cooked in shell or uncooked (whether in shell or not), dried, salted or in brine, frozen.
0306.19.00Crustaceans, nesoi (including flours, meals and pellets of crustaceans fit for human consumption), cooked in shell or uncooked, etc., frozen.
0403.10.50Yogurt, in dry form, whether or not flavored or containing add fruit or cocoa, not subject to gen nte 15 or add. US nte 10 to Ch.4.
0403.10.90Yogurt, not in dry form, whether or not flavored or containing add fruit or cocoa.
0405.10.10Butter subject to quota pursuant to chapter 4 additional US note 6.
0405.10.20Butter not subject to general note 15 and in excess of quota in chapter 4 additional U.S. note 6.
0406.10.28Fresh (unripened/uncured) cheddar cheese, cheese/subs for cheese cont or proc from cheddar cheese, not subj to Ch4 US note 18, not GN15.
0406.10.68Fresh (unripened/uncured) Swiss/emmentaler cheeses exc eye formation, gruyere-process cheese and cheese cont or proc. from such, not subj.
0406.10.84Fresh cheese, and substitutes for cheese, cont. cow’s milk, nesoi, o/0.5% by wt. of butterfat, descr in add US note 16 to Ch 4, not GN15.
0406.10.88Fresh cheese, and substitutes for cheese, cont. cow’s milk, nesoi, o/0.5% by wt. of butterfat, not descr in add US note 16 to Ch 4, not GN 15.
0406.10.95Fresh cheese, and substitutes for cheese, not cont. cow’s milk, nesoi, o/0.5% by wt. of butterfat.
0406.20.10Roquefort cheese, grated or powdered.
0406.20.69Cheese containing or processed from american-type cheese (except cheddar), grated or powdered, subject to add US note 19 to Ch. 4.
0406.20.91Cheese (including mixtures), nesoi, o/0.5% by wt of butterfat, w/cow’s milk, grated or powdered, not subject to add US note 16 to Ch. 4.
0406.30.05Stilton cheese, processed, not grated or powdered, subject to add US note 24 to Ch. 4.
0406.30.18Blue-veined cheese (except roquefort), processed, not grated or powdered, not subject to gen. note 15 or add. US note 17 to Ch. 4.
0406.30.28Cheddar cheese, processed, not grated or powdered, not subject to gen note 15 or in add US note 18 to Ch. 4.
0406.30.34Colby cheese, processed, not grated or powdered, subject to add US note 19 to Ch. 4.
0406.30.38Colby cheese, processed, not grated or powdered, not subject to gen note 15 or add US note 19 to Ch. 4.
0406.30.48Edam and gouda cheese, processed, not grated or powdered, not subject to gen note 15 or add. US note 20 to Ch. 4.
0406.30.53Gruyere-process cheese, processed, not grated or powdered, not subject to gen note 15 or add. US note 22 to Ch. 4.
0406.30.69Processed cheese cont/procd fr american-type cheese (ex cheddar), not grated/powdered, subject to add US note 19 to Ch. 4, not GN15.
0406.30.89Processed cheese (incl. mixtures), nesoi, w/cow’s milk, not grated or powdered, subject to add US note 16 to Ch. 4, not GN15.
0406.40.44Stilton cheese, nesoi, in original loaves, subject to add. US note 24 to Ch. 4.
0406.40.48Stilton cheese, nesoi, not in original loaves, subject to add. US note 24 to Ch. 4.
0406.90.08Cheddar cheese, nesoi, subject to add. US note 18 to Ch. 4.
0406.90.12Cheddar cheese, nesoi, not subject to gen. note 15 of the HTS or to add. US note 18 to Ch. 4.
0406.90.32Goya cheese from cow’s milk, not in original loaves, nesoi, not subject to gen. note 15 or to add. US note 21 to Ch. 4.
0406.90.46Swiss or Emmentaler cheese with eye formation, nesoi, subject to add. US note 25 to Ch. 4.
0406.90.48Swiss or Emmentaler cheese with eye formation, nesoi, not subject to gen. note 15 or to add. US note 25 to Ch. 4.
0406.90.52Colby cheese, nesoi, subject to add. US note 19 to Ch. 4 and entered pursuant to its provisions.
0406.90.54Colby cheese, nesoi, not subject to gen. note 15 or to add. US note 19 to Ch. 4.
0406.90.56Cheeses, nesoi, from sheep’s milk in original loaves and suitable for grating.
0406.90.57Pecorino cheese, from sheep’s milk, in original loaves, not suitable for grating.
0406.90.72Cheeses & subst. for cheese (incl. mixt.), nesoi, w/or from blue-veined cheese, subj. to add. US note 17 to Ch.4, not GN15.
0406.90.74Cheeses & subst. for cheese (incl. mixt.), nesoi, w/or from blue-veined cheese, not subj. to add. US note 17 to Ch.4, not GN15.
0406.90.78Cheeses & subst. for cheese (incl. mixt.), nesoi, w/or from cheddar cheese, not subj. to add. US note 18 to Ch.4, not GN15.
0406.90.82Cheeses & subst. for cheese (incl. mixt.), nesoi, w/or from Am. cheese except cheddar, subj. to add. US note 19 to Ch.4, not GN15.
0406.90.86Cheeses & subst. for cheese (incl. mixt.), nesoi, w/or from edam or gouda cheese, subj. to add. US note 20 to Ch.4, not GN15.
0406.90.88Cheeses & subst. for cheese (incl. mixt.), nesoi, w/or from edam or gouda cheese, not subj. to add. US note 20 to Ch.4, not GN15.
0406.90.90Cheeses & subst. for cheese (incl. mixt.), nesoi, w/or from swiss, emmentaler or gruyere, subj. to add. US note 22 to Ch.4, not GN15.
0406.90.92Cheeses & subst. for cheese (incl. mixt.), nesoi, w/or from swiss, emmentaler or gruyere, not subj. Ch4 US note 22, not GN15.
0406.90.94Cheeses & subst. for cheese (incl. mixt.), nesoi, w/butterfat n/o 0.5% by wt, not subject to add. US note 23 to Ch. 4, not GN15.
0406.90.95Cheeses & subst. for cheese (incl. mixt.), nesoi, w/cow’s milk, w/butterfat o/0.5% by wt, subject to Ch 4 US note 16 (quota).
0406.90.97Cheeses & subst. for cheese (incl. mixt.), nesoi, w/cow’s milk, w/butterfat o/0.5% by wt, not subject to Ch4 US note 16, not GN15.
0406.90.99Cheeses & subst. for cheese (incl. mixt.), nesoi, w/o cow’s milk, w/butterfat o/0.5% by wt, not GN15.
0805.10.00Oranges, fresh or dried.
0805.21.00Mandarins and other similar citrus hybrids including tangerines, satsumas, clementines, wilkings, fresh or dried.
0805.22.00Clementines, fresh or dried, other.
0805.29.00Wilkings and similar citrus hybrids, fresh or dried, other.
0805.40.80Grapefruit, fresh or dried, if entered during the period November 1 through the following July 31, inclusive.
0805.50.20Lemons, fresh or dried.
0805.50.30Tahitian lines, Persian limes and other limes of the Citrus latifolia variety, fresh or dried.
0805.50.40Limes of the Citrus aurantifolia variety, fresh or dried.
0805.90.01Citrus fruit, not elsewhere specified or included, fresh or dried, including kumquats, citrons and bergamots.
1509.10.20Virgin olive oil and its fractions, whether or not refined, not chemically modified, weighing with the immediate container under 18 kg.
1509.10.40Virgin olive oil and its fractions, whether or not refined, not chemically modified, weighing with the immediate container 18 kg or over.
1509.90.20Olive oil, other than virgin olive oil, and its fractions, not chemically modified, weighing with the immediate container under 18 kg.
1509.90.40Olive oil, other than virgin olive oil, and its fractions, not chemically modified, weighing with the immediate container 18 kg or over.
1604.11.40Prepared or preserved salmon, whole or in pieces, but not minced, other than in oil and in airtight containers.
1604.12.60Herrings prepared or preserved, whole or in pieces, but not minced, nesoi.
1605.30.10Lobster, prepared or preserved, not containing fish meat, nesoi.
1605.51.05Oysters, fish meat or prepared meals.
1605.51.40Smoked oysters.
1605.51.50Oysters, prepared or preserved, but not smoked.
1605.52.05Scallops, including queen scallops as containing fish meat; prepared meals.
1605.52.60Scallops, including queen scallops, prepared or preserved.
1605.53.05Mussels, containing fish meats or in prepared meals.
1605.53.60Mussels, prepared or preserved.
1605.54.05Cuttle fish and squid, as containing fish meat; prepared meals.
1605.54.60Cuttle fish and squid, prepared or preserved.
1605.55.05Octopus, as containing fish meat or prepared meals.
1605.55.60Octopus, prepared or preserved.
1605.56.05Products of clams, cockles, and arkshells containing fish meat; prepared meals.
1605.56.10Razor clams, in airtight containers, prepared or preserved, nesoi.
1605.56.15Boiled clams in immediate airtight containers, the contents of which do not exceed 680 g gross weight.
1605.56.20Clams, prepared or preserved, excluding boiled clams, in immediate airtight containers, nesoi.
1605.56.30Clams, prepared or preserved, other than in airtight containers.
1605.56.60Cockles and arkshells, prepared or preserved.
1605.57.05Products of abalone containing fish meat; prepared meals of abalone.
1605.57.60Abalone, prepared or preserved.
1605.58.05Products of snails, other than sea snails, containing fish meat; prepared meals of snails other than sea snails.
1605.58.55Prepared or preserved snails, other than sea snails.
1605.59.05Products of molluscs nesoi containing fish meat; prepared meals of molluscs nesoi.
1605.59.60Molluscs nesoi, prepared or preserved.
1905.31.00Sweet biscuits.
2005.70.08Olives, green, not pitted, in saline, not ripe, in containers holding o/8 kg for repkg, not subject to add. US note 4 to Ch. 20.
2005.70.16Olives, green, in saline, place packed, stuffed, in containers holding n/o 1 kg, aggregate quantity n/o 2700 m ton/yr.
2005.70.23Olives, green, in saline, place packed, stuffed, not in containers holding 1 kg or less.
2005.70.25Olives, green, in a saline solution, pitted or stuffed, not place packed.
2007.99.15Currant and other berry jams, nesoi.
2007.99.20Apricot jam.
2007.99.25Cherry jam.
2007.99.30Guava jam.
2007.99.35Peach jam.
2007.99.40Pineapple jam.
2007.99.45Jams, nesoi.
2007.99.48Apple, quince and pear pastes and purees, being cooked preparations.
2007.99.50Guava and mango pastes and purees, being cooked preparations.
2007.99.55Papaya pastes and purees, being cooked preparations.
2007.99.60Strawberry pastes and purees, being cooked preparations.
2007.99.65Fruit pastes and purees, nesoi, and nut pastes and purees, being cooked preparations.
2007.99.70Currant and berry fruit jellies.
2009.89.20Pear juice, concentrated or not concentrated.
2009.89.40Prune juice, concentrated or not concentrated.
2009.89.80Juice of any single vegetable, other than tomato, concentrated or not concentrated.
2201.90.00Waters (incl. ice, snow and steam), ot/than mineral waters or aerated waters, not cont. added sugar or other sweetening matter nor flavored.
2202.91.00Nonalcoholic beer.
2202.99.10Chocolate milk drink.
2202.99.36Juice of any single fruit or vegetable (except orange juice) fortified with vitamins or minerals, in nonconcentrated form.
2202.99.37Fruit or vegetable juices, fortified with vitamins or minerals, mixtures of juices in non-concentrated form.
2204.10.00Sparkling wine, made from grapes.
2204.21.20Effervescent grape wine, in containers holding 2 liters or less.
2204.21.30Tokay wine (not carbonated) not over 14% alcohol, in containers not over 2 liters.
2204.21.50Wine other than Tokay (not carbonated), not over 14% alcohol, in containers not over 2 liters.
2204.21.60‘‘Marsala’’ wine, over 14% vol. alcohol, in containers holding 2 liters or less.
2204.21.80Grape wine, other than ‘‘Marsala‘‘, not sparkling or effervescent, over 14% vol. alcohol, in containers holding 2 liters or less.
2204.22.20Wine of fresh grapes, other than sparkling wine, of an alcoholic strength by volume <=14% in containers holding over 2 liters but not over 4 liters.
2204.22.40Wine of fresh grapes, other than sparkling wine, of an alcoholic strength by volume >14% in containers holding over 2 liters but not over 4 liters.
2204.22.60Wine of fresh grapes, other than sparkling wine, of an alcoholic strength by volume <=14% in containers holding over 4 liters but not over 10 liters.
2204.22.80Wine of fresh grapes, other than sparkling wine, of an alcoholic strength by volume >14% in containers holding over 4 liters but not over 10 liters.
2204.29.61Wine of fresh grapes, other than sparkling wine, of an alcoholic strength by volume <=14% in containers holding >10 liters.
2204.29.81Wine of fresh grapes, other than sparkling wine, of an alcoholic strength by volume >14% in containers holding >10 liters.
2204.30.00Grape must, nesoi, in fermentation or with fermentation arrested otherwise than by addition of alcohol.
2208.20.20Grape brandy, excluding pisco and singani, in containers not over 4 liters, not over $2.38/liter.
2208.20.30Grape brandy, excluding pisco and singani, in containers not over 4 liters, valued over $2.38 to $3.43/liter.
2208.20.40Grape brandy, excluding pisco and singani, in containers not over 4 liters, valued over $3.43/liter.
2208.20.50Grape brandy, excluding pisco and singani, in containers over 4 liters, not over $2.38/liter.
2208.20.60Grape brandy, excluding pisco and singani, in containers over 4 liters, over $2.38/liter.
2208.70.00Liqueurs and cordials.
3301.12.00Essential oils of orange.
3301.13.00Essential oils of lemon.
3301.19.10Essential oils of grapefruit.
3301.19.51Essential oils of citrus fruit, other, nesoi.
3301.24.00Essential oils of peppermint (Mentha piperita).
3301.25.00Essential oils of mints, other than peppermint.
3301.29.10Essential oils of eucalyptus.
3301.29.20Essential oils of orris.
3301.29.51Essential oils other than those of citrus fruit, other, nesoi.
3301.30.00Resinoids.
3301.90.10Extracted oleoresins consisting essentially of nonvolatile components of the natural raw plant.
3301.90.50Concentrates of essential oils; terpenic by-product of the deterpenation of essential oils; aqueous distillates & solutions of essential oils.
4202.21.90Handbags, with or without shoulder strap or without handle, with outer surface of leather, composition or patent leather, nesoi, over $20 ea.
4417.00.80Wooden tools, tool bodies, tool handles, broom or brush bodies and handles nesoi; wooden boot or shoe lasts and trees.
4807.00.92Composite cloth-lined or reinforced paper, not surface-coated or impregnated, in rolls or sheets.
4809.90.40Simplex decalcomania paper in rolls over 36 cm wide or in rectangular sheets over 36 cm on side(s).
4810.14.19Paper and paperboard for graphic use nesoi, coated w/inorganic, n/o 150g/m2, n/o 10% fiber by mechanical/chemi- process, certain size sheets.
4901.10.00Printed books, brochures, leaflets and similar printed matter in single sheets, whether or not folded.
4908.10.00Transfers (decalcomanias), vitrifiable.
4911.91.20Lithographs on paper or paperboard, not over 0.51 mm in thickness, printed not over 20 years at time of importation.
4911.91.30Lithographs on paper or paperboard, over 0.51 mm in thickness, printed not over 20 years at time of importation.
4911.91.40Pictures, designs and photographs, excluding lithographs on paper or paperboard, printed not over 20 years at time of importation.
5205.31.00Multiple or cabled cotton yarn, 85% or more cotton by weight, of uncombed fibers, n/o 14 nm per single yarn, not put up for retail sale.
5206.32.00Multiple or cabled cotton yarn, <85% cotton by weight, of uncombed fibers, over 14 but n/o 43 nm/single yarn, not put up for retail sale.
5208.13.00Unbleached 3- or 4-thread twill fabrics of cotton, incl. cross twill, containing 85% or more of cotton by weight, weighing not over 200 g/m2.
5402.11.30Single high tenacity yarn of aramids, not put up for retail sale.
5402.11.60Multiple (folded) or cabled high tenacity yarn (except sewing thread) of aramids, not put up for retail sale.
5402.20.30Single high tenacity yarn of polyesters, not put up for retail sale.
5503.20.00Synthetic staple fibers, not carded, combed or otherwise processed for spinning, of polyesters.
5605.00.90Metalized textile yarn nesoi, of man-made monofilament or strip or the like, other than ungimped or w/twist of <5 turns per meter.
5609.00.10Articles of yarn, strip, twine, cordage, rope or cables nesoi, of cotton.
5609.00.20Articles of yarn, strip, twine, cordage, rope or cables nesoi, of vegetable fibers except cotton.
5609.00.30Articles of yarn, strip, twine, cordage, rope or cables nesoi, of man-made fibers.
5609.00.40Articles of yarn, strip or the like of man-made monofilaments, twine, cordage, rope or cables, nesoi.
5701.10.16Carpets & other textile floor coverings, hand-knotted or hand-inserted, w/ov 50% by weight of the pile of fine animal hair, nesoi.
5701.10.40Carpets and other textile floor coverings, of wool or fine animal hair, hand-hooked (tufts were inserted and knotted by hand or hand tool).
5701.10.90Carpets and other textile floor coverings, of wool or fine animal hair, not hand-hooked, not hand knotted during weaving.
5702.10.90‘‘Kelem‘‘, ‘‘Schumacks‘‘, ‘‘Karamanie’’ and similar hand-woven rugs, other than certified hand-loomed and folklore products.
5702.41.20Carpets and other textile floor coverings of pile construction, woven, not tufted or flocked, made up, of wool or fine animal hair, nesoi.
5702.42.10Wilton, velvet and like floor coverings of pile construction, woven, not tufted or flocked, made up, of man-made textile materials.
5702.92.10Hand-loomed carpet & other textile floor coverings, not of pile construction, woven, made up, of man-made textile materials, nesoi.
5703.10.20Hand-hooked carpets and other textile floor coverings, tufted, whether or not made up, of wool or fine animal hair.
5805.00.30Hand-woven tapestries nesoi and needle-worked tapestries, of cotton.
5805.00.40Hand-woven tapestries nesoi and needle-worked tapestries, other than of cotton, wool or fine animal hair.
5806.10.24Narrow woven pile fastener fabric tapes (other than goods of heading 5807) of man-made fibers.
5907.00.05Laminated fabrics specified in note 9 to sect. XI of HTS, of m-m fiber, for theatrical, ballet, & operatic scenery & properties, incl sets.
5911.10.10Printers’ rubberized blankets of textile fabrics.
6110.11.00Sweaters, pullovers, sweatshirts, waistcoats (vests) and similar articles, knitted or crocheted, of wool.
6110.12.10Sweaters, pullovers, sweatshirts, waistcoats (vests) and similar articles, knitted or crocheted, of Kashmir goats, wholly of cashmere.
6110.20.20Sweaters, pullovers and similar articles, knitted or crocheted, of cotton, nesoi.
6110.30.30Sweaters, pullovers and similar articles, knitted or crocheted, of manmade fibers, nesoi.
6112.20.20Ski-suits, knitted or crocheted, of textile materials other than man-made fibers.
6202.99.15Rec perf outwear, women’s/girls’ anoraks, wind-breakers & similar articles, not k/c, tex mats (not wool, cotton or mmf), cont <70% by wt of silk.
6202.99.80Women’s/girls’ anoraks, wind-breakers & similar articles, not k/c, of tex mats (not wool, cotton or mmf), cont <70% by wt of silk.
6203.11.60Men’s or boys’ suits of wool, not knitted or crocheted, nesoi, of wool yarn with average fiber diameter of 18.5 micron or less.
6203.11.90Men’s or boys’ suits of wool or fine animal hair, not knitted or crocheted, nesoi.
6203.19.30Men’s or boys’ suits, of artificial fibers, nesoi, not knitted or crocheted.
6203.19.90Men’s or boys’ suits, of textile mats (except wool, cotton or mmf), containing under 70% by weight of silk or silk waste, not knit or croch.
6208.21.00Women’s or girls’ nightdresses and pajamas, not knitted or crocheted, of cotton.
6211.12.40Women’s or girls’ swimwear, of textile materials (except mmf), containing 70% or more by weight of silk or silk waste, not knit or crocheted.
6211.12.80Women’s or girls’ swimwear, of textile materials (except mmf), containing under 70% by weight of silk or silk waste, not knit or crocheted.
6301.30.00Blankets (other than electric blankets) and traveling rugs, of cotton.
6301.90.00Blankets and traveling rugs, nesoi.
6302.21.50Bed linen, not knit or crocheted, printed, of cotton, cont any embroidery, lace, braid, edging, trimming, piping or applique work, n/napped.
6302.21.90Bed linen, not knit or croc, printed, of cotton, not cont any embroidery, lace, braid, edging, trimming, piping or applique work, not napped.
6802.10.00Tiles/cubes/similar arts. of natural stone, enclosable in a sq. w/a side less than 7 cm; artificially colored granules, chippings & powder.
6802.91.20Monumental or building stone & arts. thereof, of travertine, dressed or polished but not further worked, nesoi.
6802.91.25Monumental or building stone & arts. thereof, of travertine, further worked than dressed or polished, nesoi.
6802.93.00Monumental or building stone & arts. thereof, of granite, further worked than simply cut/sawn, nesoi.
6802.99.00Monumental or building stone & arts. thereof, nesoi, further worked than simply cut/sawn, nesoi.
6803.00.50Worked slate (other than roofing slate) and articles of slate or agglomerated slate.
6810.99.00Articles of cement (other than tiles, flagstones, bricks and similar arts.), of concrete or artificial stone, nesoi.
6907.21.30Glazed ceramic tiles having surface area <38.7cm2, surf area in sq w/side <7cm, of H2O absorp coeff by wt <=0.5%.
6912.00.35Ceramic (o/than porcelain or china) household table and kitchenware, in sets in which aggregate val. of arts./US note 6(b) n/o $38.
6912.00.39Ceramic (o/than porcelain or china) household table and kitchenware, in sets in which aggregate val. of arts./US note 6(b) o/$38.
6912.00.41Ceramic (o/than porcelain or china) hsehld steins w/pewter lids, decanters, punch bowls, spoons & rests, salt/pepper sets, etc.
6912.00.44Ceramic (o/than porcelain or china) household mugs and steins w/o attached pewter lids.
6912.00.45Ceramic (o/than porcelain or china) household tabl/kitch.ware,n/in specif. sets, cups o/$5.25/dz, saucers o/$3/dz, etc.
6912.00.46Ceramic (o/than porcelain or china) household serviette rings.
6912.00.48Ceramic (o/than porcelain or china) household tableware and kitchenware, nesoi.
6912.00.50Ceramic (o/than porcelain or china) household articles and toilet articles (o/than table and kitchenware), nesoi.
6913.90.30Earthenware ornamental articles, having a reddish-colored body and a lustrous glaze of differing colors.
6913.90.50Ceramic (o/than porcelain, china or earthenware) ornamental articles, nesoi.
7013.28.10Stemware, o/than of pressed and toughened glass, o/than lead crystal, valued n/over $0.30 each.
7013.41.10Glassware for table or kitchen purposes (o/than drinking glasses), of lead crystal, valued n/over $1 each.
7013.91.10Glassware for toilet/office/indoor decor. & similar purposes, of lead crystal, valued n/over $1 each.
7013.91.20Glassware for toilet/office/indoor decor. & similar purposes, of lead crystal, valued over $1 but n/over $3 each.
7016.90.10Paving blocks, slabs, bricks, squares, tiles & other arts. of pressed or molded glass, for building or construction purposes.
7017.10.60Laboratory, hygienic or pharmaceutical glassware, whether or not calibrated or graduated, of fused quartz or other fused silica, nesoi.
7019.19.05Fiberglass rubber reinforcing yarn, not color, of electrically nonconductive continuous filament 9 to 11 microns diam & impreg for adhesion to.
7019.19.15Glass fiber yarns, not colored, other than fiberglass rubber reinforcing yarn.
7019.19.28Glass fiber yarns, colored, other than fiberglass rubber reinforcing yarn.
7019.19.30Glass fiber chopped strands of a length more than 50 mm.
7110.21.00Palladium, unwrought or in powder form.
7114.11.60Articles of silver nesoi, for household, table or kitchen use, toilet and sanitary wares, including parts thereof.
7115.90.40Silver (including metal clad with silver) articles (o/than jewelry or silversmiths’ wares), nesoi.
7115.90.60Articles of precious metal (o/than gold or silver), including metal clad with precious metal, nesoi.
7202.11.10Ferromanganese containing by weight more than 2 percent but not more than 4 percent of carbon.
7202.11.50Ferromanganese containing by weight more than 4 percent of carbon.
7202.30.00Ferrosilicon manganese.
7202.49.10Ferrochromium containing by weight more than 3 percent but not more than 4 percent of carbon.
7202.49.50Ferrochromium containing by weight 3 percent or less of carbon.
7202.93.80Ferroniobium, nesoi.
7311.00.00Iron/steel, containers for compressed or liquefied gas.
7315.19.00Iron or steel, parts of articulated link chain.
7317.00.10Iron or steel, thumb tacks.
7317.00.20Iron or steel, nails, tacks, corrugated nails, staples & similar arts., not threaded, suitable for use in powder-actuated hand tools.
7317.00.55Iron or steel, nails, tacks, corrugated nails, staples & similar arts., of one piece construction, made of round wire, nesoi.
7317.00.65Iron or steel, nails, tacks, corrugated nails, staples & similar arts., of one piece construction, not made of round wire, nesoi.
7317.00.75Iron or steel, nails, tacks, corrugated nails, staples & similar arts., of two or more pieces, nesoi.
7319.90.90Iron or steel, knitting needles, bodkins, crochet hooks, embroidery stilettos and similar articles for use in the hand.
7408.21.00Copper-zinc base alloys (brass), wire.
7408.29.10Copper alloys (o/than brass, cupro-nickel or nickel-silver), wire, coated or plated with metal.
7411.22.00Copper-nickel base alloys (cupro-nickel) or copper-nickel-zinc base alloys (nickel-silver), tubes and pipes.
7418.10.00Copper & copper alloy table, kitchen, household articles & parts; pot scourers, scouring & polishing pads, gloves, etc.
7506.20.05Nickel alloy, foil, w/thickness not over 0.15 mm.
7907.00.10Zinc, household, table or kitchen use articles; zinc toilet and sanitary wares; zinc parts of all the foregoing.
7907.00.20Zinc, tubes or pipes and fittings for tubes or pipes.
7907.00.60Zinc, articles (o/than for household, table or kitchen use), nesoi.
8112.92.40Niobium (columbium), unwrought; niobium powders.
8112.92.50Rhenium, unwrought; rhenium powders.
8112.99.20Vanadium, nesoi, and articles thereof.
8201.40.60Axes, bill hooks and similar hewing tools (o/than machetes), and base metal parts thereof.
8203.20.20Base metal tweezers.
8203.20.40Slip joint pliers.
8203.20.60Pliers (including cutting pliers but not slip joint pliers), pincers and similar tools.
8203.30.00Metal cutting shears and similar tools, and base metal parts thereof.
8203.40.60Pipe cutters, bolt cutters, perforating punches and similar tools, nesoi, and base metal parts thereof.
8205.40.00Screwdrivers and base metal parts thereof.
8211.10.00Sets of assorted knives w/cutting blades serrated or not (including pruning knives).
8211.91.25Table knives w/fixed blades, w/stain. steel handles cont. Ni or ov 10% by wt of Mn, nesoi.
8211.91.30Table knives w/fixed blades, w/stain. steel handles, nesoi, not ov 25.9 cm in overall length & val less than 25 cents each.
8211.91.40Table knives w/fixed blades, w/stain. steel handles, nesoi.
8211.91.80Table knives w/fixed blades, w/handles other than of silver-plate, stainless steel, rubber or plastics.
8211.92.40Knives w/fixed blades (o/than table or kitchen and butcher knives), with rubber or plastic handles.
8211.92.60Hunting knives w/fixed blades, with wood handles.
8211.92.90Knives w/fixed blades (o/than table knives, other knives w/rubb./plast. handles, or hunting knives w/wood handles).
8211.93.00Knives having other than fixed blades.
8211.94.50Base metal blades for knives having other than fixed blades.
8214.90.30Butchers’ or kitchen cleavers with their handles, nesoi, and base metal parts thereof.
8214.90.60Butchers’ or kitchen chopping or mincing knives (o/than cleavers w/their handles), and base metal parts thereof.
8214.90.90Articles of cutlery, nesoi, and base metal parts of cutlery, nesoi.
8306.30.00Base metal photograph, picture or similar frames; base metal mirrors; base metal parts thereof.
8429.52.10Self-propelled backhoes, shovels, clamshells and draglines with a 360 degree revolving superstructure.
8429.52.50Self-propelled machinery with a 360 degree revolving superstructure, other than backhoes, shovels, clamshells and draglines.
8467.19.10Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, other than rotary type, suitable for metal working.
8467.19.50Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, other than rotary type, other than suitable for metal working.
8467.29.00Electromechanical tools for working in the hand, other than drills or saws, with self-contained electric motor.
8468.80.10Machinery and apparatus, hand-directed or -controlled, used for soldering, brazing or welding, not gas-operated.
8468.90.10Parts of hand-directed or -controlled machinery, apparatus and appliances used for soldering, brazing, welding or tempering.
8505.11.00Permanent magnets and articles intended to become permanent magnets after magnetization, of metal.
8514.20.40Industrial or laboratory microwave ovens for making hot drinks or for cooking or heating food.
8539.10.00Sealed beam lamp units.
8711.40.30Motorcycles (incl. mopeds) and cycles, fitted w/recip. internal-combustion piston engine w/capacity o/500 cc but n/o 700 cc.
8714.10.00Pts. & access. for motorcycles (including mopeds).
8714.93.05Pts. & access. for bicycles & o/cycles, aluminum alloy hubs, w/hollow axle and lever-operated quick release mechanism.
8714.93.15Pts. & access. for bicycles & o/cycles, 3-speed hubs nesoi.
8714.93.35Pts. & access. for bicycles & o/cycles, non-variable speed hubs, nesoi.
8714.93.70Pts. & access. for bicycles & o/cycles, free-wheel sprocket-wheels.
9001.90.50Prisms, unmounted.
9001.90.80Half-tone screens designed for use in engraving or photographic processes, unmounted.
9002.11.40Projection lenses, mounted, and parts and accessories therefor, for cameras, projectors or photographic enlargers or reducers.
9002.11.60Mounted objective lenses for use in closed circuit television cameras, separately imported, w/or w/o attached elec. connectors or motors.
9002.11.90Objective lenses and parts & access. thereof, for cameras, projectors, or photographic enlargers or reducers, except projection, nesoi.
9002.90.85Mounted lenses, n/obj., for use in closed circuit television cameras, separately imported, w/or w/o attached elec. connectors or motors.
9005.10.00Binoculars.
9006.61.00Photographic discharge lamp (‘‘electronic’’) flashlight apparatus.
9013.10.10Telescopic sights for rifles not designed for use with infrared light.
9013.10.50Other telescopic sights for arms other than rifles; periscopes.
9015.30.80Levels, other than electrical.
9016.00.20Electrical balances of a sensitivity of 5 cg or better, with or without weights, and parts and accessories thereof.
9016.00.40Jewelers’ balances (nonelectrical) of a sensitivity of 5 cg or better, with or without weights, and parts and accessories thereof.
9030.20.10Oscilloscopes and oscillographs, nesoi.
9105.29.10Wall clocks nesoi, not electrically operated, mvmt measuring n/o 50 mm, not designed or constr. to operate over 47 hrs without rewinding.
9105.29.30Wall clocks nesoi, not electrically operated, mvmt measuring n/o 50 mm, ov 1 jewel, constructed/designed to operate ov 47 hrs w/o rewinding.
9105.29.40Wall clocks nesoi, not electrically operated, movement measuring over 50 mm in width or diameter, valued not over $5 each.
9105.29.50Wall clocks nesoi, not electrically operated, movement measuring over 50 mm in width or diameter, valued over $5 each.
9106.10.00Time registers; time recorders.
9109.90.20Clock movements, complete and assembled, not electrically operated, measuring not over 50 mm in width or diameter.
9110.90.40Incomplete clock movements consisting of 2 or more pieces or parts fastened or joined together.
9603.30.40Artists’ brushes, writing brushes and similar brushes for the application of cosmetics, valued o/5 cents but n/o 10 cents each.
9603.30.60Artists’ brushes, writing brushes and similar brushes for the application of cosmetics, valued o/10 cents each.