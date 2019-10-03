The airport of the future cares about more than just air travelers

Airports must keep themselves aloft. Unlike railways, schools, or other public facilities, most receive little or no government support. At the end of the day, it’s the passengers who wind up footing the bill—even if they aren’t aware of it. Some of that comes via airlines, who pay fees to use an airport. But for decades, rent from retailers, duty-free sales, and parking have helped make up the shortfall.

But these once watertight revenue streams are no longer quite so secure. Online shopping has eroded duty-free shopping, while ride-hailing apps have reduced the need to leave a car by the terminal. Airports are left grasping for alternatives.

At the same time, changing passenger demographics and heightened awareness around the environmental responsibilities (and impacts) of the sector are leaving airport bosses rethinking the best way to run their terminals.