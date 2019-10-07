The US military is quietly going green

US defense leaders recognize the threat of climate change, even if their commander-in-chief doesn’t.

American military strategists have long viewed climate change as a “threat multiplier.” The Pentagon, in its 2014 Quadrennial Defense Review, said the changing weather will “aggravate stressors abroad such as poverty, environmental degradation, political instability, and social tensions.”

The 2018 congressional Defense Authorization Act said climate change is “a direct threat to the national security of the United States and is impacting stability in areas of the world both where the United States Armed Forces are operating today and where strategic implications for future conflict exist.”