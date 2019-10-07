Skip to navigationSkip to content
A Navy carrier strike group conducts operations in the Arabian Sea on May 17, 2019.
FORWARD MARCH

The US military is quietly going green

Member exclusive by Justin Rohrlich for The future of war

US defense leaders recognize the threat of climate change, even if their commander-in-chief doesn’t.

American military strategists have long viewed climate change as a “threat multiplier.” The Pentagon, in its 2014 Quadrennial Defense Review, said the changing weather will “aggravate stressors abroad such as poverty, environmental degradation, political instability, and social tensions.”

The 2018 congressional Defense Authorization Act said climate change is “a direct threat to the national security of the United States and is impacting stability in areas of the world both where the United States Armed Forces are operating today and where strategic implications for future conflict exist.”

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Unlimited access to Quartz’s journalism—no paywalls, ever

Exclusive guides to the forces shaping the new global economy

Connections with our journalists and community of members

Start free trial
Log in