The robots are coming, the robots are coming

The idea that technology will eventually surpass human intelligence and that humans will then lose control of it is called “the singularity.” The term originates from a 1993 essay by science fiction writer Vernon Vinge titled, “The Coming Technological Singularity: How to Survive in the Post-Human Era.”

It pretty effectively sums up the existential fear now taking hold as both militaries and non-state actors across the globe develop robotic weaponry that can think for itself.

“Within 30 years, we will have the technological means to create superhuman intelligence. Shortly after, the human era will be ended,” is how the essay’s abstract begins.