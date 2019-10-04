Hong Kong leader on first use of emergency powers in 50 years to ban masks

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam today (Oct. 4) announced the city has used the colonial-era Emergency Regulations Ordinance to bring in a regulation banning the use of face masks at protests. Violators of the law will face a year in prison or a large fine.

The law, which will be discussed by the Legislative Council when it returns in 10 days, will take effect from midnight tonight. Under it, police will be able to stop anyone wearing a mask and ask them to remove it.

It’s a startling turn for a city that prides itself on its predictable rule of law and high level of protection for civil liberties. The Emergency Regulations Ordinance dates to 1922, when it was instituted to quell a more than 50-day strike by Chinese sailors for better pay, and was last used during labor riots in 1967 fueled by pro-Beijing forces.

The rule is likely to be difficult to enforce in a city where masks are widely used quite apart from protests. The deadly SARS outbreak in 2002 and 2003 left the city scarred, and it’s common to see people on the subway wearing medical masks. Masks are also popular against periodic upticks in hazy pollution. The rule allows for exemptions for pre-existing medical reasons, for religious reasons, or for use in connection with a person’s profession.

The summer’s protests have seen a variety of masks in circulation, from the usual thin surgical ones, to more concealing full-face masks and gas masks for tear gas, to pop culture ones such as the Guy Fawkes mask made popular among protesters by the movie V for Vendetta. Protesters use them because they fear being identified and outed online on pro-government social media groups. Some well-known activists have faced direct attacks by thugs.

Reuters/Susana Vera An anti-government protester wearing a Donald Trump mask in front of riot police in Hong Kong on Saturday.

News of the looming use of the emergency power began circulating yesterday, and has prompted fear that this blow to protester anoymity is just a way to test the waters for more expansive uses, such as a curfew or restrictions on internet use.

Lam explained the decision in Cantonese, the lingua franca of the city, and also made the following remarks in English: