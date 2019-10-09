Skip to navigationSkip to content

Because China // s02 e 03

How China’s swine fever epidemic turned into a global crisis

Member exclusive by Isabelle Niu in Hebei Province, China

This story is part of an ongoing Quartz series on how China is reshaping our world.

Over one February night,  in the northern Chinese province of Hebei, 5,600 pigs were slaughtered and buried in a mass grave.  Similar executions have been carried out all across the country to try to stem the spread of African swine fever, or ASF.  The virus doesn’t affect humans but kills nearly all pigs it infects.

In just a year, ASF has wiped out about half of China’s pig herd, the largest in the world, and has since spread to neighboring countries in Asia. It’s causing huge price hikes within China and massive disruptions in the global market for meat.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

The rest of our Because China series

Unlimited access to Quartz’s journalism—no paywalls, ever

Exclusive guides to the forces shaping the new global economy

Connections with our journalists and community of members

Start free trial
Log in