The 2019 Nobel Prize winners in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, peace, and economics

This year’s Nobel Prize winners will be revealed over the next couple of weeks. You’ll find the details below as they are announced, along with links to Quartz’s coverage of the people and ideas behind the awards.

💊 Monday, Oct. 7: The Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine will be announced at 11:30am CET. You can follow the live event here:

🌀 Tuesday, Oct. 8: The Nobel Prize in physics will be announced at 11:45am CET.

🔬 Wednesday, Oct. 9: The Nobel Prize in chemistry will be announced at 11:45 am CET.

📚 Thursday, Oct. 10: The Nobel Prize in literature will be announced at 1:00pm CET.

🕊 Friday, Oct. 11: The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced at 11am CET.

💰 Monday, Oct. 14: The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel will be announced at 11:00am CET.

