The nascent vaping industry has encountered an abrupt change of fortunes, following a series of mysterious vaping-related illnesses and deaths.

Quartz reporter Jenni Avins and managing editor Kira Bindrim examine what it’s all about. As states and countries impose bans, are we witnessing a moral panic, or a much-needed crackdown? And what does it mean for the long-term business prospects of the vaping economy?