The key to Apple’s future success

Apple’s growth is slowing dramatically. In the third quarter of 2019, it generated nearly $54 billion in revenue—a significant sum to be sure, but one that represents a growth rate of just 1%. As its iPhone sales flag and innovation slows, the company is exploring new territory to secure its future.

Three key areas are emerging as critical to that future: a new generation of hardware, services, and emerging markets in China and India. In this presentation, we explore why and how they’ll determine Apple’s continued success. We introduce you to Apple’s leadership team and show you how the company makes its money. We also explain why Apple needs to decouple its fate from that of the iPhone and re-embrace its old motto, “Think different.”

Here’s a preview of our presentation on the keys to Apple’s future success: