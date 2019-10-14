Can Apple do it again?

It started with a brief pause, an inhalation of breath, and a mock turtleneck.

“This is a day I’ve been looking forward to for two-and-a-half years,” Apple co-founder and then-CEO Steve Jobs said onstage at the 2007 Macworld convention. “Every once in a while, a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything.”

Jobs paced slowly across the stage, then said Apple was fortunate enough to be releasing three revolutionary products that day: a “widescreen iPod with touch controls,” a “revolutionary mobile phone,” and a “breakthrough internet communications device.” He kept repeating, “an iPod, a phone, and an internet communicator.” Cheers grew as the audience caught on. “These are not three separate devices,” Jobs said. “This is one device, and we are calling it iPhone.”