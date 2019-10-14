The entrenchment at the top of Apple’s executive board

The executive leadership at Apple today, whether overseeing new initiatives like Apple TV+, older revenue generators like the iPhone, or future projects, is not wildly different than it was when Jobs retook the helm in the late 1990s.

While Apple likes to champion the efforts it has made to hire a more diverse staff—the company said in 2018 that 53% of new hires are from “historically underrepresented groups in tech”—Apple’s overall makeup still skews white and male. Only 33% of employees are women, and 50% are white. In leadership positions, only 29% of staff are women, and 63% are white.