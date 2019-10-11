Watch: Our call on the future of war

Quartz geopolitics editor Pete Gelling, senior reporter Tim Fernholz, and reporter Justin Rohrlich discuss the economic and technical drivers that are changing the way armed conflict is fought, and what war might look like in our not-too-distant future.

Global economic growth coupled with advancements in technology means conflict will increasingly take place in an undeclared gray zone, somewhere between war and peace. It will be driven by data and information, fought by thinking robots, and unfold in outer space. And above it all will hang the specters of nuclear war and climate change. In short, are we doomed?