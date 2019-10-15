Watch: Our call on this fall’s TV season

Quartz culture editor Oliver Staley and entertainment reporter Adam Epstein discuss this fall’s television season, touching on the new shows to look out for, the imminent launches of Disney+ and Apple TV+, and how the traditional broadcast networks are trying to survive in the era of streaming. They also examine Disney’s decision to release its episodes weekly (rather than all at once, as Netflix does) and what that might mean for the future of how we consume TV.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Membership will also get you: