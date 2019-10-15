Skip to navigationSkip to content
CONFERENCE CALL

Watch: Our call on this fall’s TV season

Member exclusive by Adam Epstein & Oliver Staley
Quartz culture editor Oliver Staley and entertainment reporter Adam Epstein discuss this fall’s television season, touching on the new shows to look out for, the imminent launches of Disney+ and Apple TV+, and how the traditional broadcast networks are trying to survive in the era of streaming. They also examine Disney’s decision to release its episodes weekly (rather than all at once, as Netflix does) and what that might mean for the future of how we consume TV.

