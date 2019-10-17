Watch: Our call on Chinese censorship

Chinese censorship is expanding well beyond China’s borders. With China’s government and social media so often aligned on a nationalist worldview, companies from everywhere in the world are being pressured to self-censor and avoid offending China’s sensibilities. Hong Kong deputy editor Isabella Steger, producer Tony Lin, and reporter Nikhil Sonnad discuss how Western corporations and institutions navigate Chinese censorship.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Membership will also get you: