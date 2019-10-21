Skip to navigationSkip to content
IT'S A SMALL WORLD AFTER ALL

These photos reveal the hidden worlds around us

By Johnny Simon

Nikon announced the winners of its Small World microphotography competition today (Oct. 21), awarding amateur and professional photographers (many of whom are also practicing scientists) for pictures that capture the hidden worlds lying at the microscopic level.

While some images showcase the tiny details not noticeable to most, like the intricate interwoven shapes of a tulip, others delve into the hidden worlds that are impossible to see with the naked eye, like an alligator embryo or the pattern of spheres that make up a housefly’s eye.

Take a look at some of the stunning examples below.

Alligator embryo
Daniel Smith Paredes & Dr. Bhart-Anjan S. Bhullar
Alligator embryo.
Male mosquito
Jan Rosenboom
Male mosquito.
Fluorescent turtle embryo
Teresa Zgoda & Teresa Kugler
Fluorescent turtle embryo.
Tulip bud cross section
Andrei Savitsky
“Tulip bud cross section.”
Housefly compound eye pattern
Dr. Razvan Cornel Constantin
Housefly compound eye pattern.
A pair of ovaries from an adult Drosophila female stained for F-actin (yellow) and nuclei (green); follicle cells are marked by GFP (magenta)
Dr. Yujun Chen & Dr. Jocelyn McDonald
A pair of ovaries from an adult Drosophila female.
Pregnant Daphnia magna (small planktonic crustacean)
Marek Miś
Pregnant Daphnia magna (small planktonic crustacean).
Javier Rupérez
Small white hair spider.