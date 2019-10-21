These photos reveal the hidden worlds around us

Nikon announced the winners of its Small World microphotography competition today (Oct. 21), awarding amateur and professional photographers (many of whom are also practicing scientists) for pictures that capture the hidden worlds lying at the microscopic level.

While some images showcase the tiny details not noticeable to most, like the intricate interwoven shapes of a tulip, others delve into the hidden worlds that are impossible to see with the naked eye, like an alligator embryo or the pattern of spheres that make up a housefly’s eye.

Take a look at some of the stunning examples below.

Daniel Smith Paredes & Dr. Bhart-Anjan S. Bhullar Alligator embryo.

Jan Rosenboom Male mosquito.

Teresa Zgoda & Teresa Kugler Fluorescent turtle embryo.

Andrei Savitsky “Tulip bud cross section.”

Dr. Razvan Cornel Constantin Housefly compound eye pattern.

Dr. Yujun Chen & Dr. Jocelyn McDonald A pair of ovaries from an adult Drosophila female.

Marek Miś Pregnant Daphnia magna (small planktonic crustacean).