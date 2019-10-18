Watch: Our call on what comes after the iPhone

As iPhone sales growth slows dramatically and innovation falters, Apple needs to find new ways to iterate and innovate. Watch Quartz managing editor Kira Bindrim and technology editor Mike Murphy as they discuss what life after the iPhone will look like for the tech giant.
Among the questions addressed on the call:
- Will Apple’s short-term bets on wearables, augmented reality, and Siri pay off?
- What are the challenges it faces expanding into countries like China and India?
- Can Apple succeed as a content company?