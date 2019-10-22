India’s hard push on renewables isn’t about climate change—yet

Tim Buckley

After spending 25 years working in the financial markets, Tim Buckley has dedicated himself to understanding and accelerating the transition to clean energy. Now, he works for the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, a think tank funded by non-profits like the Rockefeller Family Fund and the Hewlett Foundation. He heads the Australasia bureau, focusing on the electricity sector in China and India, where he frequently meets with top decision-makers in industry and government.

On a smoggy afternoon in Delhi, Buckley spoke to Quartz about his views on how India is meeting the challenge of providing increasing amounts of energy to its people while trying to lower its dependence on fossil fuels.