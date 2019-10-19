Skip to navigationSkip to content
EU supporters march as parliament sits on a Saturday for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War, to discuss Brexit in London, Britain, October 19, 2019.
REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Remainers in action.
"PEOPLE'S VOTE"

Hundreds of thousands march in London for a second Brexit referendum

By Adam Rasmi

As UK lawmakers sit in parliament on a Saturday for the first time in nearly four decades, hundreds of thousands have taken to the streets in central London today to demand a second Brexit referendum. The march began at 12pm local time, arriving at the final destination of Parliament Square around 2pm.

The People’s Vote march will see opposition lawmaker and Labour shadow chancellor John McDonnell deliver a speech. As of writing, more than £549,000 ($712,876) had been raised for the event, just shy of a fundraising target. More than 40,000 people have also signed an open letter asking for a “final say” over Brexit.

This is not the first such demonstration. An earlier one held in March drew an estimated 1 million people calling for a second referendum on the UK’s membership to the EU. Another a year ago also saw hundreds of thousands turn up for the rally, which at the time was the largest since Stop the War demonstrations over Iraq in 2003.

Prime minister Boris Johnson, in a surprise turn of events, secured a new Brexit deal with the EU on Thursday (Oct. 17). Lawmakers today passed an amendment that guarantees a Brexit delay beyond the current Oct. 31 deadline, and will next week vote on the deal itself.

Figures depicting Britain&#039;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his special advisor Dominic Cummings are displayed during a demonstration as parliament sits on a Saturday for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War, to discuss Brexit in London, Britain, October 19, 2019.
REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Boris Johnson’s “puppet master” and Vote Leave director Dominic Cummings.
ATTENTION EDITORS - SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB A demonstrator protests as parliament sits on a Saturday for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War, to discuss Brexit in London, Britain, October 19, 2019.
REUTERS/Simon Dawson
“Bollocks to Brexit.”
REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
EU supporters march toward Parliament in London.
People take part to a demonstration against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in London, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Johnson says he doesn&#039;t want an election amid Brexit crisis and issued a rallying cry to lawmakers to back him in securing Brexit deal.
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
“Fight for democracy.”