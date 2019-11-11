Skip to navigationSkip to content
Is monopolization inevitable in the digital era?

How big is too big? It’s the question of the moment when it comes to technology platforms. To understand how we got here, and where we might be headed, Quartz spoke with Matt Stoller, a fellow at the Open Markets Institute, and leading expert on the history of antitrust in the US. Stoller recently published Goliath: The 100-Year War Between Monopoly Power and Democracy. He also writes “Big,” a newsletter on the history and politics of monopoly power.

In Goliath, Stoller begins with the consolidation of industries by the Gilded Age trusts and takes us through the roaring ’20s, Great Depression, New Deal, World War II, rise of free-market theorists, rebirth of Wall Street, and through the collapse of the New Deal and what he dubs the “last hurrah for antitrust.” It finishes in our modern era, with too-big-to-fail banks and dominant tech giants.

Quartz spoke with Stoller about his book, his favorite corporate villain, and whether monopolization is inevitable in the digital era. The interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

