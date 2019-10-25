Skip to navigationSkip to content
QUARTZ/ALICIA GEARTY
QUARTZ PRESENTS

The essential tools and habits for reclaiming your data privacy

Member exclusive by Dasia Moore

Fears over online privacy are intensifying worldwide. Three-quarters of global internet users surveyed by CIGI-Ipsos say they’re worried, and most of them say their fears have only grown in the last year. With Big Tech privacy scandals and crackdowns on reporters and ordinary citizens in countries like the US and China, it’s easy to see why.

Many internet users know they want to protect their personal data, but how to do that isn’t always obvious. Quartz’s latest presentation introduces you to tools that can help keep your data secure. 

Threat modeling is the first step in protecting yourself online. You need to identify the actor you’re trying to keep from accessing your data. This could be as general as an opportunistic hacker looking for poorly-guarded accounts or as specific as the corporation you are investigating or protesting against. 

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Unlimited access to Quartz’s journalism—no paywalls, ever

Exclusive guides to the forces shaping the new global economy

Connections with our journalists and community of members

Start free trial
Log in