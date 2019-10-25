The essential tools and habits for reclaiming your data privacy

Fears over online privacy are intensifying worldwide. Three-quarters of global internet users surveyed by CIGI-Ipsos say they’re worried, and most of them say their fears have only grown in the last year. With Big Tech privacy scandals and crackdowns on reporters and ordinary citizens in countries like the US and China, it’s easy to see why.

Many internet users know they want to protect their personal data, but how to do that isn’t always obvious. Quartz’s latest presentation introduces you to tools that can help keep your data secure.

Threat modeling is the first step in protecting yourself online. You need to identify the actor you’re trying to keep from accessing your data. This could be as general as an opportunistic hacker looking for poorly-guarded accounts or as specific as the corporation you are investigating or protesting against.