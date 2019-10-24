Photos: Chile’s defiant week of street protests

Widespread protests against income inequality throughout Chile are about to enter their second week. So far, 18 civilians have been killed and hundreds more injured.
The demonstrations began earlier this month as a student campaign against an increase in Santiago subway fares. But since Oct. 18, they have gained momentum and scope, expanding out of the Chilean capital of Santiago to other cities and adding the rising cost of living to its list of grievances.
While most of the protests have been peaceful (many protestors are banging kitchen pots, a common form of protest in the country), armed police have responded forcefully, using rubber bullets, tear gas, and water cannons. Thousands of demonstrators have been arrested. Three people were killed by a fire in a looted supermarket.