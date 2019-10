Since the Brexit referendum in June 2016, which appeared to give a mandate for leaving the European Union, Britain has seen years of negotiations, arguments, rancor and, above all, exhaustion. An end now appears to be in sight, but because of the nuances of Britain’s parliamentary system, nobody can just “get it done”, as despairing pro-Brexit lawmakers keep saying.

Our UK-based editors Jason Karaian, Rashmee Roshan Lall, and Hasit Shah discuss what’s still at stake.