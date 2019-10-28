The rise of any industry is a tacit implication of the possible decline of another. In the case of cell-cultured meat, one glaring question is whether cell-cultured meats and fish will one day put farmers and fishers out of business.

It’s a question that Mike Selden, the co-founder and CEO of Bay Area-based startup Finless Foods, is very focused on. Selden, a committed democratic socialist, is a rare breed. He operates within a Silicon Valley ecosystem marinated in new-age capitalism, a playground for eager venture capitalists looking to feed the next tech unicorn, but which comes up short when it comes to workers.

Problems at Uber and Lyft pushed California to pass a controversial labor protection bill into law. Amazon has repeatedly been dinged for being tough on employees. And Apple’s supply chain workforce has been criticized.