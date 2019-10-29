Photos: The aftermath of the fast-moving Kincade fire

The Kincade fire in northern California’s Sonoma County has burned more than 74,000 acres so far, and is expected to grow as fast moving winds continue to fuel it.

As of this morning it was 15% contained, up from 5% few days ago, but in that time the size of the fire has nearly tripled. As firefighters have been able to beat back the flames, photographers have been able to see the damaged area up close.

In Healdsburg, the fire consumed Soda Rock Winery, which features a historic building that dates back to the 1860s. Other wineries have been damaged, or were on edge as the fire continues and spread with no immediate end in sight. So far nearly 200,000 people have been evacuated.

Winds are forecasted to pick up again soon, possibly reaching as high as 50 miles per hour.

AP Photo/Noah Berger Flames from the Kincade Fire consume Soda Rock Winery on Oct 27 in Healdsburg, California.

AP Photo/Noah Berger Smoke from a wildfire called the Kincade Fire hangs over Healdsburg as farm animals graze in a pasture on Oct. 28.

AP Photo/Noah Berger Stephanie LaFranchi, right, and Ashley LaFranchi examine the remains of their family’s Oak Ridge Angus ranch, leveled by the Kincade Fire, in Calistoga on Oct. 28.

AP Photo/Noah Berger A chimney stands at a home leveled by the Kincade Fire in Calistoga,on Oct. 28.

PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images The charred remains of vehicles sit on a property burned during the Kincade Fire, along Highway 128 at in Healdsburg on Oct. 28.

PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images Rubble remains after the Soda Rock Winery was lost in the Kincade Fire, in Healdsburg, California on Oct 28.

AP Photo/Noah Berger Brennan Fleming jumps a fallen tree while helping his girlfriend evacuate horses stranded by a wildfire called the Kincade Fire in Healdsburg on Oct. 27.

AP Photo/Noah Berger Flames from a backfire, lit by firefighters to slow the spread of the Kincade Fire, burn a hillsid Sonoma County near Geyservillle on Oct. 26.