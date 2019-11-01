Introverts have a superpower when it comes to leadership

Ron Williams joined Aetna in 2001 as its CEO and chairman, and over the next ten years, turned a $292 million operating loss into a $2 billion profit. Now, he counsels other executives on how to lead and recently published a book called Learning to Lead.

In a discussion with Quartz co-founder Kevin Delaney, Williams challenges the notion that leaders are born not made. He talks about an idea called reframing, which gives us permission to rewrite the internal scripts that tell us we can and can’t do certain things.

This technique has proven especially valuable to him as a self-described introvert. Introspective qualities, Williams notes, often lead to the most effective communication, if your goal is not to talk, but to be heard. In this video interview, he shares his approach to elevating and soliciting meaningful feedback from colleagues.